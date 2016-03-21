Russian Rouble Fails to fall Below Key Support at 67.42, Good to Buy on Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

Russian Rouble Fails to fall Below Key Support at 67.42, Good to Buy on Dips

21 March 2016, 10:18
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
138

Russian Rouble Fails to fall Below Key Support at 67.42, Good to Buy on Dips

  • USD/RUB is currently trading around 68.7198 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 69.2450 and low at 67.5951 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 67.2782 levels. 
  • A daily close below key support will drag the parity towards 64.42 levels. 
  • Alternatively, reversal from key support area will drag the parity towards key resistance at 71.72/73.30 marks. 
  • Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.

We prefer to take long position in USD/RUB around 68.50, stop loss 67.27 and take profit at 7172 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Russian rouble, Good to Buy on Dips, Fails to fall, Below Key Support at 67.42