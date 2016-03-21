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Russian Rouble Fails to fall Below Key Support at 67.42, Good to Buy on Dips
- USD/RUB is currently trading around 68.7198 levels.
- It made intraday high at 69.2450 and low at 67.5951 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 67.2782 levels.
- A daily close below key support will drag the parity towards 64.42 levels.
- Alternatively, reversal from key support area will drag the parity towards key resistance at 71.72/73.30 marks.
- Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.
We prefer to take long position in USD/RUB around 68.50, stop loss 67.27 and take profit at 7172 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com