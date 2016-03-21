Russian Rouble Fails to fall Below Key Support at 67.42, Good to Buy on Dips

USD/RUB is currently trading around 68.7198 levels.

It made intraday high at 69.2450 and low at 67.5951 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 67.2782 levels.

A daily close below key support will drag the parity towards 64.42 levels.

Alternatively, reversal from key support area will drag the parity towards key resistance at 71.72/73.30 marks.

Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.



We prefer to take long position in USD/RUB around 68.50, stop loss 67.27 and take profit at 7172 levels.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

