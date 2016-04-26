FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Fails to Break Key Resistance at 1.1298, Good to Buy on Dips

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1220 marks.

is trading around 1.1220 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.1250 and low at 1.1217 marks.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds immediate resistance at 1.1298 marks.

A daily close below 1.1209 will take the parity down towards 1.1146/1.1062/1.1016/ 1.0934 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above 1.1248 will drag the parity higher towards 1.1298/1.1317/1.1352/1.1590 levels.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms the bullish trend.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.1188, stop loss 1.1146 and target 1.1298 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









