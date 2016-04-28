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FxWirePro: Gold Turns Higher During Asian Hours, Good to Buy on Dips
- XAU/USD is currently trading around $1248 mark.
- It made intraday high at $1256 and low at $1237 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at $1239 marks.
- A sustained close above $1252 will take the parity up towards $1270 marks again.
- On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1252, $1257, $1262 and $1270 levels.
- Alternatively, a sustained close below $1242 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1237, $1232 and $1227 marks respectively.
We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD only above $1252, stop loss $1239 and target $1270 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com