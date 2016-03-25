Winners and Losers This Week - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that constructive comments from Fed officials on the US economic outlook are helping underpin the USD.



Key Quotes:



"Officials appear to be making a conscious effort to persuade the market of the merits of the Fed’s revised rate forecast profile.



The USD has gained broadly but the commodity currencies are bracketing the G-10 performance league, with the CAD a relative outperformer a growth-supportive Federal budget while the NZD is under-performing, reflecting generally softer trends in Asia regional FX. "





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

