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Winners and Losers This Week - Scotiabank
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that constructive comments from Fed officials on the US economic outlook are helping underpin the USD.
Key Quotes:
"Officials appear to be making a conscious effort to persuade the market of the merits of the Fed’s revised rate forecast profile.
The USD has gained broadly but the commodity currencies are bracketing the G-10 performance league, with the CAD a relative outperformer a growth-supportive Federal budget while the NZD is under-performing, reflecting generally softer trends in Asia regional FX. "
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)