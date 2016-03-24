U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall Slightly Less Than Expected In February

After reporting a significant rebound in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that durable goods orders pulled back in the month of February.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 2.8 percent in February after surging up by a revised 4.2 percent in January.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 3.0 percent compared to the 4.7 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders dropped by 1.0 percent in February after climbing by 1.2 percent in January. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to dip by 0.2 percent.





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