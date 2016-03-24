Finland PPI Falls At Faster Rate In February

Finland's producer prices decreased at a faster pace in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The producer price index for manufactured products fell 4.1 percent year-over-year in February, much faster than the 2.3 percent drop in the previous month. Producer prices have been falling since August 2013.



The annual decline in February was mainly caused by reductions in the prices of oil products, manufacturing of basic metals and electricity, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices declined 3.9 percent in February from a year ago and prices in the foreign market went down by 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.8 percent in February, which was worse than the 0.6 percent drop in January. It was the seventh month of fall in a row.



Export prices slipped 4.5 percent yearly in February and import prices plunged by 8.5 percent.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

