NZD/USD: Three-Month Outlook - Westpac

Imre Speizer, analyst at Westpac explained that the Federal Reserve downgraded its interest rate projections last week, hurting the US dollar and thus boosting NZD/USD and offered a three-month outlook.



Key Quotes:



"We expect NZD/USD to fall towards 0.64 by mid-2016, due to a combination of a lower OCR and a higher US interest rates.



In addition, NZ commodity prices are expected to remain soft. We see the main risk to this view as being a failure of the US dollar to strengthen."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

