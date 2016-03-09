Why you need multiple income streams if you want to trade successfully

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If you call yourself a trader, other traders, profitable or not, see it as “treason” when they hear that you are also pursuing other businesses besides trading. In my opinion, it’s no wonder that those people are often the ones who struggle with their trading and their overall circumstances in life. The reason is a complete misunderstanding of how you SHOULD approach trading and how to improve your outlook on trading and making money. Why do you want to trade? Let’s start with the most obvious question…of course, we all ... READ MORE