Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls Unexpectedly To 15-Month Low



A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly in February to the weakest level in fifteen months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey fell to 44.6 in February from 46.6 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to climb to 47.4.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The latest score was the lowest since November 2014, when it marked 41.5.



The outlook index also declined to 48.2 in February from 49.5 in January. It was expected to fall slightly to 49.3.



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