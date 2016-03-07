FXCM ends week up 28%, Plus500 up 7% to $1 billion valuation

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It was a fairly good week for shares of retail forex brokers. (At least for some of them). Hottest of the group was FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM), which saw speculation heat up again regarding its ability to seal a deal with Leucadia National Corp (NYSE:LUK) and renegotiate terms of its $300 million loan from Leucadia. FXCM shares were up more than 28% for the week ended March 4, that despite being down 6% on Friday. FXCM shares began the week at $12.04, and ended the week at $15.42. FXCM is ...(read more)