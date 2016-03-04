Current Sentiment | US Employment Data

There is no trade call for the session. The European session is decidedly light, however the NY session will see employment figures from the US which will no doubt cause volatility. US Employment Data is released today 1:30pm GMT.

Current Market Sentiment

During the Asia-Pacific session, Australian Retail Sales slightly missed estimates at 0.3% m/m vs 0.4% expected. The Aussie is up 25 pips from session lows.

Asian indices are marginally in the green, while most FX pairs have remained range-bound during the Asian session, following USD weakness during the NY session. USDJPY is up 60 pips from session lows.

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