Forex News Trading Strategy For The Week

The most important release from this week’s Forex News Events calendar is FOMC Meeting Minutes that taking place on Wednesday at 7.00pm GMT. We also have UK Services PMI and New Zealand GDT Price Index on Tuesday.

Full list of Forex news trading events taking place this week:

Monday 4th.

2:30am GMT – Australian Building Approvals m/m and Retail Sales m/m.

9:30am GMT – UK Construction PMI.

Tuesday 5th.

2:30am GMT - Australian Trade Balance.

5:30am GMT – Australian Cash Rate and RBA Rate Statement.

9:30am GMT – UK Services PMI.

1:30pm GMT – Canadian Trade Balance.

3:00pm GMT – US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

Tentative – New Zealand GDT Price Index.

Wednesday 6th.

3:30pm GMT - US Crude Oil Inventories.

7:00pm GMT - FOMC Meeting Minutes.

Thursday 7th.

1:30pm GMT - Canadian Unemployment Claims.

Tentative – ECB President Draghi Speaks.

10:30pm GMT - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks.

Friday 8th.

9:30am GMT - UK Manufacturing Production m/m.

1:30pm GMT – Canadian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate.

Other Forex news trading events taking place this week can be found here: Forex Factory Calendar.

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