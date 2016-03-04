USD/CAD Consolidates in the Low-1.3400s, Payrolls eyed

The Canadian dollar is giving away some of its recent gains vs. the greenback, with USD/CAD now meandering a narrow range in the 1.3415/10 region.



USD/CAD looks to oil, US data



Crude oil prices are extending the overnight consolidative pattern so far, with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gyrating around $34.80 and removing some tailwind from CAD.



After hitting fresh multi-month lows near 1.3360 on Thursday, spot is expected to follow the generalized sideline direction against the backdrop of swelling cautiousness ahead of today’s Non-farm Payrolls.



USD/CAD significant levels



As of writing the pair is advancing 0.15% at 1.3417 facing the next resistance at 1.3671 (100-day sma) followed by 1.3861 (high Feb.24) and then 1.3936 (55-day sma). On the flip side, a breakdown of 1.3367 (low Mar.3) would open the door to 1.3294 (200-day sma) and finally 1.3034 (low Nov.3 2015).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

