Swiss Franc Falls Against Majors

04 Maret 2016 9:19 AMTheagainst the other major currencies in the



The Swiss franc fell to 114.09 against the yen, 1.4072 against the pound and 0.9931 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.55, 1.4057 and 0.9918, respectively. Against the euro, the franc edged down to 1.0868 from an early high of 1.0855. If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the pound, 1.01 against the greenback and 1.10 against the euro.





The material has been provided by