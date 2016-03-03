Bank of England digital cash? Watch out for the banks: Broadbent

Savers may one day be able to open digital money accounts at central banks such as the Bank of England but policymakers have to be careful that they do not hurt the banking industry in the process, a top BoE policymaker said on Wednesday. While the use of digital currencies could widen the number and type of savers that can hold money with central banks, it could also take funds away from commercial banks and hurt their ability to lend, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said. The BoE is due to consult on how to revamp its ...