Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

2 March 2016, 21:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
129

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Mar 2, 10:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.081951.084041.085411.086131.08751.088221.09031
USD/JPY112.616113.056113.22113.496113.66113.936114.376
GBP/USD1.401611.404251.405851.406891.408491.409531.41217
USD/CHF0.992780.994530.995120.996280.996870.998030.99978
EUR/CHF1.081361.081791.082061.082221.082491.082651.08308
AUD/USD0.723580.726030.727660.728480.730110.730930.73338
USD/CAD1.341161.342961.34381.344761.34561.346561.34836
NZD/USD0.65970.662040.663590.664380.665930.666720.66906
EUR/GBP0.769660.770820.771450.771980.772610.773140.7743
EUR/JPY122.75123.023123.132123.296123.405123.569123.842
GBP/JPY158.564159.12159.356159.676159.912160.232160.788
CHF/JPY113.329113.618113.732113.907114.021114.196114.485
GBP/CHF1.397511.399551.400561.401591.40261.403631.40567
USD/SEK8.57548.59738.607718.61928.629618.64118.663
USD/NOK8.635738.659238.667478.682738.690978.706238.72973
EUR/AUD1.484011.487311.488671.490611.491971.493911.49721
EUR/CAD1.454491.457631.459561.460771.46271.463911.46705
AUD/CAD0.974290.97710.978910.979910.981720.982720.98553
AUD/JPY82.12982.41282.55482.69582.83782.97883.261
CAD/JPY83.65884.02284.16384.38684.52784.7585.114

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.