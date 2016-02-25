srUpdate-Indexes
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srUpdate-Indexes

25 February 2016, 14:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Support & Resistance-Indexes

Last updated: Feb 25, 3:23 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     

     
SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
S11914.69SR32018.48S
S21890.05SR21978.81S
S31875.02SR11949.48S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
S19197WR39589S
S29124MR29534M
S39082MR19445W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
S15913WR36130S
S25845MR26066M
S35804MR16036W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: Shy Away from Resistance
S14754.00MR35704.80S
S24598.00SR25391.50S
S34310.00SR15074.00M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%