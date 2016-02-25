srUpdate-Indexes

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Support & Resistance-Indexes
Last updated: Feb 25, 3:23 pm +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
|S1
|1914.69
|S
|R3
|2018.48
|S
|S2
|1890.05
|S
|R2
|1978.81
|S
|S3
|1875.02
|S
|R1
|1949.48
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
|S1
|9197
|W
|R3
|9589
|S
|S2
|9124
|M
|R2
|9534
|M
|S3
|9082
|M
|R1
|9445
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
|S1
|5913
|W
|R3
|6130
|S
|S2
|5845
|M
|R2
|6066
|M
|S3
|5804
|M
|R1
|6036
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: Shy Away from Resistance
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: Shy Away from Resistance
|S1
|4754.00
|M
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4598.00
|S
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4310.00
|S
|R1
|5074.00
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%