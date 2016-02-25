Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

25 February 2016, 14:36
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 25, 4:30 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099211.10131.102371.103391.104461.105481.10757
USD/JPY111.871112.15112.292112.429112.571112.708112.987
GBP/USD1.388461.393031.395661.39761.400231.402171.40674
USD/CHF0.98680.988690.989730.990580.991620.992470.99436
EUR/CHF1.091191.092181.092781.093171.093771.094161.09515
AUD/USD0.715730.718030.719370.720330.721670.722630.72493
USD/CAD1.352261.357611.359691.362961.365041.368311.37366
NZD/USD0.663770.666080.667480.668390.669790.67070.67301
EUR/GBP0.784950.787160.78810.789370.790310.791580.79379
EUR/JPY123.247123.661123.869124.075124.283124.489124.903
GBP/JPY155.495156.303156.763157.111157.571157.919158.727
CHF/JPY112.69113.091113.275113.492113.676113.893114.294
GBP/CHF1.376411.380541.383031.384671.387161.38881.39293
USD/SEK8.462028.480958.491818.499888.510748.518818.53774
USD/NOK8.58918.61098.624118.63278.645918.65458.6763
EUR/AUD1.523061.527231.528991.53141.533161.535571.53974
EUR/CAD1.492991.498411.500611.503831.506031.509251.51467
AUD/CAD0.977980.979860.980710.981740.982590.983620.9855
AUD/JPY80.20780.5980.81680.97381.19981.35681.739
CAD/JPY81.5378282.27582.46382.73882.92683.389

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.