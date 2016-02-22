Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

22 February 2016, 11:22
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 22, 1:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096371.103661.108091.110951.115381.118241.12553
USD/JPY110.587111.658112.094112.729113.165113.8114.871
GBP/USD1.403671.419271.429581.434871.445181.450471.46607
USD/CHF0.975090.983250.986180.991410.994340.999571.00773
EUR/CHF1.091811.096841.098991.101871.104021.10691.11193
AUD/USD0.693910.703160.708780.712410.718030.721660.73091
USD/CAD1.350751.364081.370271.377411.38361.390741.40407
NZD/USD0.645170.653170.657930.661170.665930.669170.67717
EUR/GBP0.760720.767670.770010.774620.776960.781570.78852
EUR/JPY123.501124.443124.824125.385125.766126.327127.269
GBP/JPY158.201159.979161.021161.757162.799163.535165.313
CHF/JPY111.979112.826113.212113.673114.059114.52115.367
GBP/CHF1.392051.406451.415371.420851.429771.435251.44965
USD/SEK8.325578.387778.414538.449978.476738.512178.57437
USD/NOK8.418628.496138.521968.573648.599478.651158.72866
EUR/AUD1.518071.538061.546841.558051.566831.578041.59803
EUR/CAD1.497621.514191.522711.530761.539281.547331.5639
AUD/CAD0.96510.973340.978320.981580.986560.989820.99806
AUD/JPY77.86579.15579.78580.44581.07581.73583.025
CAD/JPY79.45780.6681.16981.86382.37283.06684.269

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.