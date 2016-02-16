USDCAD SHORT- On the break and close below - 4h

I think we may have finished retracing for now and heading down.



-I want a break and close below the 4h trend-line in blue here

-Coincides with fib 0.618 retracement.

-ABCD Structure in play.

-We just bumped our heads on major monthly resistance of 1.4000 and held below .

-A lot of long wicks around the 1.4000 as well.

-Targets as shown.

-Another reason why we could be coming down is look left recent support when broken becomes resistance about

3 days ago. Be patient and wait for the perfect moment and confluence to get in.....no point risking money just to get in the trade :)



Well, USDCAD short may be possible with more movement tomorrow.