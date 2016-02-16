USDCAD SHORT- On the break and close below - 4h

0
106
I think we may have finished retracing for now and heading down.
-I want a break and close below the 4h trend-line in blue here
-Coincides with fib 0.618 retracement.
-ABCD Structure in play.
-We just bumped our heads on major monthly resistance of 1.4000 and held below .
-A lot of long wicks around the 1.4000 as well.
-Targets as shown.
-Another reason why we could be coming down is look left recent support when broken becomes resistance about
-I want a break and close below the 4h trend-line in blue here
-Coincides with fib 0.618 retracement.
-ABCD Structure in play.
-We just bumped our heads on major monthly resistance of 1.4000 and held below .
-A lot of long wicks around the 1.4000 as well.
-Targets as shown.
-Another reason why we could be coming down is look left recent support when broken becomes resistance about
3 days ago. Be patient and wait for the perfect moment and confluence to get in.....no point risking money just to get in the trade :)
Well, USDCAD short may be possible with more movement tomorrow.