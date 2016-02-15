Pivot Points_Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points_Hourly

15 February 2016, 17:07
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
157

Pivot Points_Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 15, 7:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.110021.111931.113091.113841.1151.115751.11766
USD/JPY113.97114.209114.345114.448114.584114.687114.926
GBP/USD1.435041.440041.442671.445041.447671.450041.45504
USD/CHF0.985570.986880.987540.988190.988850.98950.99081
EUR/CHF1.098541.099711.100471.100881.101641.102051.10322
AUD/USD0.710980.71270.713490.714420.715210.716140.71786
USD/CAD1.376721.379931.381191.383141.38441.386351.38956
NZD/USD0.661270.663370.664260.665470.666360.667570.66967
EUR/GBP0.766660.76870.769810.770740.771850.772780.77482
EUR/JPY126.999127.253127.412127.507127.666127.761128.015
GBP/JPY164.416164.894165.182165.372165.66165.85166.328
CHF/JPY115.367115.581115.703115.795115.917116.009116.223
GBP/CHF1.420811.424461.426431.428111.430081.431761.43541
USD/SEK8.471838.487638.497278.503438.513078.519238.53503
USD/NOK8.613388.630668.639588.647948.656868.665228.6825
EUR/AUD1.553341.556251.558021.559161.560931.562071.56498
EUR/CAD1.534631.537661.539111.540691.542141.543721.54675
AUD/CAD0.98450.986170.986850.987840.988520.989510.99118
AUD/JPY81.41781.58181.67981.74581.84381.90982.073
CAD/JPY82.32382.53282.66382.74182.87282.9583.159

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.