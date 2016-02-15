Upcoming USDCAD Trades

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Looks like we can be getting up for a short on USDCAD-0.15% if we break under bottom support (which we can easily do) and it can run pretty far down if oil continues its sell off.
There is also a possible breakout long if you want to wait for it to break an consolidate over the top support line.
Remember, if you break a support/resistance it is not uncommon for it to retest the level and even close above or below it briefly before starting on its breakout.
There is also a possible breakout long if you want to wait for it to break an consolidate over the top support line.
Remember, if you break a support/resistance it is not uncommon for it to retest the level and even close above or below it briefly before starting on its breakout.