Upcoming USDCAD Trades

Looks like we can be getting up for a short onif we break under bottom support (which we can easily do) and it can run pretty far down if oil continues its sell off.There is also a possible breakout long if you want to wait for it to break an consolidate over the top support line.Remember, if you break a support/resistance it is not uncommon for it to retest the level and even close above or below it briefly before starting on its breakout.