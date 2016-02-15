Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

15 February 2016, 11:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
129

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 15, 1:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116651.118351.119451.120051.121151.121751.12345
USD/JPY113.361113.613113.764113.865114.016114.117114.369
GBP/USD1.440231.444031.445621.447831.449421.451631.45543
USD/CHF0.979290.980930.981490.982570.983130.984210.98585
EUR/CHF1.098681.099721.100151.100761.101191.10181.10284
AUD/USD0.712670.713540.714050.714410.714920.715280.71615
USD/CAD1.38031.381621.382091.382941.383411.384261.38558
NZD/USD0.664550.665550.666130.666550.667130.667550.66855
EUR/GBP0.767790.770630.77240.773470.775240.776310.77915
EUR/JPY126.654127.102127.381127.55127.829127.998128.446
GBP/JPY164164.467164.669164.934165.136165.401165.868
CHF/JPY115.089115.471115.722115.853116.104116.235116.617
GBP/CHF1.412831.417881.419631.422931.424681.427981.43303
USD/SEK8.416078.434748.442768.453418.461438.472088.49075
USD/NOK8.543678.567418.577358.591158.601098.614898.63863
EUR/AUD1.560491.564081.565991.567671.569581.571261.57485
EUR/CAD1.542481.54581.547591.549121.550911.552441.55576
AUD/CAD0.985750.986870.987440.987990.988560.989110.99023
AUD/JPY80.97381.16381.28581.35381.47581.54381.733
CAD/JPY81.9282.12182.2582.32282.45182.52382.724

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.