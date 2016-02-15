Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

15 February 2016, 11:00
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
143

Pivot Points-Daily



Last Updated: Feb 15, 12:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.119121.121321.122251.123521.124451.125721.12792
USD/JPY112.748113.037113.204113.326113.493113.615113.904
GBP/USD1.436351.442751.446241.449151.452641.455551.46195
USD/CHF0.973630.975090.975670.976550.977130.978010.97947
EUR/CHF1.094091.095971.096631.097851.098511.099731.10161
AUD/USD0.707360.708870.709450.710380.710960.711890.7134
USD/CAD1.38131.382931.383931.384561.385561.386191.38782
NZD/USD0.657420.659450.660220.661480.662250.663510.66554
EUR/GBP0.77290.773820.774120.774740.775040.775660.77658
EUR/JPY127.02127.201127.286127.382127.467127.563127.744
GBP/JPY163.762164.023164.197164.284164.458164.545164.806
CHF/JPY115.283115.576115.715115.869116.008116.162116.455
GBP/CHF1.41251.4141.414871.41551.416371.4171.4185
USD/SEK8.363718.385818.397428.407918.419528.430018.45211
USD/NOK8.557198.56438.56858.571418.575618.578528.58563
EUR/AUD1.568661.574311.577191.579961.582841.585611.59126
EUR/CAD1.54781.551811.553871.555821.557881.559831.56384
AUD/CAD0.980120.9820.982860.983880.984740.985760.98764
AUD/JPY79.89480.20580.36680.51680.67780.82781.138
CAD/JPY81.36981.58181.68181.79381.89382.00582.217

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.