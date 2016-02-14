Speculators Continue to Press

There are two broad developments in speculative positioning in the Commitment of Traders report in the week ending February 9. First, the market turbulence saw speculators reduce exposure. Of the 16 gross positions we track, 11 were reducing positions by liquidating longs or covering shorts. Second, there were an unusual amount of significant gross position adjustments, by which we mean a change of 10k contracts of more in a gross position. There were six such adjustments, and they were equally divided between increasing and reducing exposures. The gross long....