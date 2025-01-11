The Mouse BACK MT4 trading better than you!

2
325
The mouse BACK trading robot has the ability to work on any instrument, setting up the necessary price passage corridor in a trend and smoothly entering order volumes, smearing them over the entire trend range until it falls into the calculated reversal, thereby ensuring its exit from the market as quickly as possible and with a small profit. This is the result for each instrument, of which, by the way, there are a lot.
This robot is ideal for cent accounts. You can start trading with a deposit starting from 10K cent ( $ 100 ). In the ready-made SET settings, you can change the trading account load using virtual steps to enter the market. The more of them, the lower the drawdown and fewer orders, which means less trading volumes. There is also an automatic lot function, which is triggered if your balance exceeds the parameter set in the settings.
BACK consists of two parts that perform important functions:
An emulator of dynamic trend reversal curves that allows you to analyze the height and dynamics of price changes during the period of price growth. The emulator closes orders in the right place and calculates the input data for generating order volumes. This part is immutable and requires experience in setting up.
"SkyIntensiv" volume generator, which clearly sets the required volume for proportional movement of the Zero lines (balance line between positive and negative orders) in the specified percentage ratio with the virtual trend reversal line. It is this combination that allows you to get profit points.
In addition, a virtual spread has been created in the BACK trading advisor so that the results of its work are as close as possible to the strategy tester during the closing of orders. This is especially important, given that the spread can change in the real market, while in the terminal strategy tester it remains constant.
In combination, all the functions of the BACK trading robot represent a reliable trading strategy, in which you can take part and independently change the parameters of automatic Forex trading.
This robot is shareware, and after completing the test, its profit may drop to zero or higher, but the income from the first order will remain unchanged. When paying for a time interval, the robot returns to the normal profit realization mode. Fans of earning money on rebate bonuses can also be satisfied with the free mode.
If you need to stop trading in the near future, just click the"Stop" button. After closing all orders, the robot will "fall asleep".
All these files will be located in the ZIP folder next to the robot\file https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-aHM0vKsh8GBNcyFm5XW7hQJ7XgNYB5x
ZIP-SET
This robot is ideal for cent accounts. You can start trading with a deposit starting from 10K cent ( $ 100 ). In the ready-made SET settings, you can change the trading account load using virtual steps to enter the market. The more of them, the lower the drawdown and fewer orders, which means less trading volumes. There is also an automatic lot function, which is triggered if your balance exceeds the parameter set in the settings.
BACK consists of two parts that perform important functions:
An emulator of dynamic trend reversal curves that allows you to analyze the height and dynamics of price changes during the period of price growth. The emulator closes orders in the right place and calculates the input data for generating order volumes. This part is immutable and requires experience in setting up.
"SkyIntensiv" volume generator, which clearly sets the required volume for proportional movement of the Zero lines (balance line between positive and negative orders) in the specified percentage ratio with the virtual trend reversal line. It is this combination that allows you to get profit points.
In addition, a virtual spread has been created in the BACK trading advisor so that the results of its work are as close as possible to the strategy tester during the closing of orders. This is especially important, given that the spread can change in the real market, while in the terminal strategy tester it remains constant.
In combination, all the functions of the BACK trading robot represent a reliable trading strategy, in which you can take part and independently change the parameters of automatic Forex trading.
This robot is shareware, and after completing the test, its profit may drop to zero or higher, but the income from the first order will remain unchanged. When paying for a time interval, the robot returns to the normal profit realization mode. Fans of earning money on rebate bonuses can also be satisfied with the free mode.
If you need to stop trading in the near future, just click the"Stop" button. After closing all orders, the robot will "fall asleep".
All these files will be located in the ZIP folder next to the robot\file https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-aHM0vKsh8GBNcyFm5XW7hQJ7XgNYB5x
Successful trading!
ZIP-SET
Files:
BACK_MT4-SET.zip 3664 kb
BACK-ENG.ex4 70 kb
BACK-RUS.ex4 71 kb