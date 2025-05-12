Minotaur Waves Signal

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Minotaur Waves is a dynamic analysis indicator designed to detect potential market turning points and validate directional movement with high sensitivity. It combines momentum tracking with adaptive bands and advanced extremum detection to deliver clean visual signals for well-informed entry decisions. The tool is fully compatible with all currency pairs, with optimal performance on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes.
Recommended Usage
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The signal engine includes:
- Adaptive Momentum Detection: Uses a multi-band structure that dynamically responds to real-time price shifts
- Directional Shift Tracking: Detects key transitions in market behavior to mark clear potential reversals
- Extremum Filtering: Signals are validated only at confirmed market extremes, filtering out intermediate noise
- Noise Control Logic: Includes an internal alternation system that avoids over-signaling during trend phases
Each confirmed signal is marked with a visual arrow on the chart and accompanied by real-time alerts with the symbol, timing, and price details.
Signal Conditions
Signals are only generated when:
- Price breaks above or below dynamic validation levels defined by the momentum bands
- A significant breakout or reversal is identified, supported by recent price action patterns
- A confirmed directional shift is validated through a marked extremum and a single directional signal
All calculations are performed strictly on closed candles — no repainting, no lag.
Visual Interface
- Trend Direction Status: Based on band slope and the relative position of price
- Signal Markers: Green arrow = BUY | Red arrow = SELL
- Alert System: Sound, push notifications, email, and on-screen messages
- Dynamic Bands: Display key momentum thresholds for visual confirmation
Recommended Usage
- Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (fully compatible with all symbols)
- Ideal Timeframes: M1, M5, and M15 for active trading; M30 for broader intraday moves
- Best Sessions: London and New York, when clearer momentum structures tend to emerge
Signals are limited to one per directional shift, helping maintain a clean signal environment with reduced noise exposure.