XAUUSD Gold Trading Bot – Smart, Profitable & Fully Automated EA for MT4

💎 Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trading Bot – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5 💎

This powerful EA is specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with high precision and consistency. Built using advanced algorithms, the bot identifies key breakout levels, price action confirmations, and trend momentum to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this bot offers automated trading with customizable risk settings, ensuring flexibility and control.

✅ Key Features:

Works on MT4/MT5

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Advanced entry/exit logic with breakout and trend detection

Built-in risk management system

Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on account balance

No Martingale , No Grid , Low Drawdown

Alerts via popup, email, and mobile notifications

📈 Recommended Settings:

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: $100 or more

Broker: Low spread ECN recommended

💡 Let your EA work for you while you sleep. Start your gold journey with confidence!





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136797?source=Site+Profile+Seller

💎 Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trading Bot – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5 💎

This powerful EA is specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with high precision and consistency. Built using advanced algorithms, the bot identifies key breakout levels, price action confirmations, and trend momentum to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this bot offers automated trading with customizable risk settings, ensuring flexibility and control.

✅ Key Features:

Works on MT4/MT5

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Advanced entry/exit logic with breakout and trend detection

Built-in risk management system

Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on account balance

No Martingale , No Grid , Low Drawdown

Alerts via popup, email, and mobile notifications

📈 Recommended Settings:

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: $100 or more

Broker: Low spread ECN recommended

💡 Let your EA work for you while you sleep. Start your gold journey with confidence!



