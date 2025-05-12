XAUUSD Gold Trading Bot – Smart, Profitable & Fully Automated EA for MT4

💎 Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trading Bot – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5 💎
This powerful EA is specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with high precision and consistency. Built using advanced algorithms, the bot identifies key breakout levels, price action confirmations, and trend momentum to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this bot offers automated trading with customizable risk settings, ensuring flexibility and control.
✅ Key Features:
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Works on MT4/MT5
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Advanced entry/exit logic with breakout and trend detection
-
Built-in risk management system
-
Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on account balance
-
No Martingale, No Grid, Low Drawdown
-
Alerts via popup, email, and mobile notifications
📈 Recommended Settings:
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Timeframe: M5 or M15
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Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Minimum Balance: $100 or more
-
Broker: Low spread ECN recommended
💡 Let your EA work for you while you sleep. Start your gold journey with confidence!
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136797?source=Site+Profile+Seller
💎 Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trading Bot – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4/MT5 💎
This powerful EA is specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with high precision and consistency. Built using advanced algorithms, the bot identifies key breakout levels, price action confirmations, and trend momentum to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this bot offers automated trading with customizable risk settings, ensuring flexibility and control.
✅ Key Features:
-
Works on MT4/MT5
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Advanced entry/exit logic with breakout and trend detection
-
Built-in risk management system
-
Supports fixed lot or auto lot based on account balance
-
No Martingale, No Grid, Low Drawdown
-
Alerts via popup, email, and mobile notifications
📈 Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Minimum Balance: $100 or more
-
Broker: Low spread ECN recommended
💡 Let your EA work for you while you sleep. Start your gold journey with confidence!