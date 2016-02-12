Revisiting Our '10 Commandments' For 2016 FX Market - Goldman Sachs

Over the past month the market has put the USD under substantial pressure, and the DXY has fallen almost 4% since the end of January. The market has all but eliminated Fed rate hikes from the US curve for the rest of 2016, and the USD is lower versus both the EUR and the JPY as risk sentiment has suffered. This sell-off has stopped us out of our 2016 Top Trade recommendation to be long USD vs EUR and JPY. In response to this uncertainty, last month we published a list of core ‘truths’, which we think will prevail and....