Former FX trader battles Citibank in tribunal

On 28 January, Carly McWilliams fought in a London employment tribunal against dismissal over investigations into forex trading and benchmarks. After working 14 years on the spot trading desk, McWilliams was suspended while on maternity leave, and later fired for ‘gross misconduct’. She has been resisting the dismissal, in the tribunal she claimed that she was “easy cannon fodder whilst off on maternity leave.” “My dismissal is overwhelmingly harsh and inappropriate, given that the alleged offenses were nothing other than....