Forex Weekly Outlook February 8-12

The dollar was beaten in the first week of January and staged only a small recovery. Janet Yellen's testimony stands out, but also watch out for retail sales and consumer sentiment. These are the main market movers for this week. Here is an outlook on the main events on forex calendar. A mixed jobs report in the US: lower than expected monthly job gains showing a 151,000 gain, compared with December’s revised number of 292,000. Meanwhile the unemployment rate declined to 4.9% from 5% and wages grew significantly in January, rising 2.5%. Despite the poor headline employment number, analysts emphasize the positive sides to this report, ..