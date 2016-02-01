European Union could ‘fall apart within months

The slow-motion crisis of the European Union finally seems to be coming to a head. “Europe could lose its historical footing and the project could die quickly,” French Prime Minister Manuel Valls warned in a speech at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Things could fall apart within months,” which, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble added, “would be a tragedy.” The catalyst for these fears is Britain’s upcoming referendum on its EU membership, due by the end of 2017. I am writing this ....