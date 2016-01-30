How hedge fund traders shared inside information while playing 'Call of Duty'

On Thursday evening, FBI Special Agent David Chaves gave a presentation on insider trading at an event hosted by the New York Hedge Fund Round Table at the Penn Club of New York. Since 2009, the government has been cracking down on insider trading in the hedge fund industry. There have been dozens of arrests and convictions of hedge fund managers and traders since that time. During Chaves' talk, he discussed some of the ways the FBI learned hedge fund traders and analysts were sharing material, nonpublic information. As expected, some were .....