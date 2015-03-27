10 Friday Reads - 16 ‘iPhone Killers’, Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates, Music to die for, and more

0
335
- In US Small-Caps, Quality Is on Sale (AB Global) see also This is nothing like the 2000 dot-com bubble (MarketWatch)
- Hedge Funds: Don’t Call Us a Hedge Fund (WSJ)
- Silicon Valley is seizing the customers: Instead of building for others, companies are doing more for themselves (FT)
- Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates Yet Because Job Market Still Ailing (Real Time Economics) see also As Dollar Heats Up Overseas, U.S. Manufacturers Feel a Chill (NYT)
- Meet Periscope, Twitter’s New Live Video App (Buzzfeed)
- An Epidemic of Americans Behaving Well (Bloomberg View)
- The Facebook Reckoning (stratechery) see also Parrying the Latest Predictions of Facebook’s Demise (NY Times)
- Drones Invade Hollywood (WSJ)
- 16 Smartphones That Were Deemed ‘iPhone Killer,’ 2008-2011 (Yahoo)
- Music to die for: how genre affects popular musicians’ life expectancy (The Conversation) see also Apple and Beats Developing Streaming Music Service to Rival Spotify (NY Times)
What are you reading?