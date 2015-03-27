10 Friday Reads - 16 ‘iPhone Killers’, Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates, Music to die for, and more
Market News

10 Friday Reads - 16 ‘iPhone Killers’, Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates, Music to die for, and more

27 March 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
335
  • In US Small-Caps, Quality Is on Sale (AB Globalsee also This is nothing like the 2000 dot-com bubble (MarketWatch)
  • Hedge Funds: Don’t Call Us a Hedge Fund (WSJ)
  • Silicon Valley is seizing the customers: Instead of building for others, companies are doing more for themselves (FT)
  • Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates Yet Because Job Market Still Ailing (Real Time Economicssee also As Dollar Heats Up Overseas, U.S. Manufacturers Feel a Chill (NYT)
  • Meet Periscope, Twitter’s New Live Video App (Buzzfeed)
  • An Epidemic of Americans Behaving Well (Bloomberg View)
  • The Facebook Reckoning (stratecherysee also Parrying the Latest Predictions of Facebook’s Demise (NY Times)
  • Drones Invade Hollywood (WSJ)
  • 16 Smartphones That Were Deemed ‘iPhone Killer,’ 2008-2011 (Yahoo)
  • Music to die for: how genre affects popular musicians’ life expectancy (The Conversationsee also Apple and Beats Developing Streaming Music Service to Rival Spotify (NY Times)



What are you reading?

#stock market, hedge funds, Silicon Valley