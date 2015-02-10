10 Tuesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Tuesday Reads

10 February 2015, 19:59
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • The “Misery” Index Falls to an 8 Year Low (Pragmatic Capitalismsee also Fed’s Rate Dilemma: Job Gains vs. Low Inflation (WSJ)
  • Most Innovative Companies 2015 (Fast Company)
  • Hedge Funds Keep Winning Despite Losing (WSJ)
  • Shark Tank: The lost pitches (Fortune)
  • How the Markets Tempt Us Into Making Mistakes (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Broke young people remain convinced they’ll be millionaires one day (Fusionsee also All the Children Are Above Average (PIMCO)
  • Exploring social media analytics (Behavioral Quant)
  • National Academies Report on Bulk Intelligence Collection (Schneier on Security)
  • Apple Watch: A Superb Economic Moat Years in the Making (Above Avalonsee also Apple Has 93% of Mobile Profits; 650M Users by 2018 (Barron’s)
  • Don’t Look At Black Holes Too Closely, They Might Disappear (Universe Today)

What are you reading?

#hedge funds, ebook, book, Apple Watch