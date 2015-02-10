10 Tuesday Reads

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- The “Misery” Index Falls to an 8 Year Low (Pragmatic Capitalism) see also Fed’s Rate Dilemma: Job Gains vs. Low Inflation (WSJ)
- Most Innovative Companies 2015 (Fast Company)
- Hedge Funds Keep Winning Despite Losing (WSJ)
- Shark Tank: The lost pitches (Fortune)
- How the Markets Tempt Us Into Making Mistakes (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- Broke young people remain convinced they’ll be millionaires one day (Fusion) see also All the Children Are Above Average (PIMCO)
- Exploring social media analytics (Behavioral Quant)
- National Academies Report on Bulk Intelligence Collection (Schneier on Security)
- Apple Watch: A Superb Economic Moat Years in the Making (Above Avalon) see also Apple Has 93% of Mobile Profits; 650M Users by 2018 (Barron’s)
- Don’t Look At Black Holes Too Closely, They Might Disappear (Universe Today)
What are you reading?