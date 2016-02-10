The hedge fund manager who nailed the subprime crisis says China's problem right now is at least four times larger

Texan hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital, has sent his first letter to investors on a global scale in two years. The letter, seen by Business Insider, warns that China has a problem much bigger than the subprime crisis in 2008. Bass was one of the hedge fund managers who correctly predicted and profited from the mortgage crisis in 2008. That problem, according to Bass, is the Chinese banking system and its coming losses. "We have been vigorously studying China over the last year, with the .....