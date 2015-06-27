Weekend Reads - bubbleland, human behavior, Greek stock investors, and more

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- The Fear Factor Behind Stock Prices (Bloomberg View) but see Jeremy Grantham: Markets Headed to ‘Bubbleland,’ (MoneyBeat)
- Housel: Investing is a great way to learn about human behavior -- and about yourself (WSJ)
- Here’s What Happens to Your Stock Market After Suffering a Trouncing Like Greece: If history is any guide, Greek stock investors will likely have a long wait to make their money back (Bloomberg)
- Jurassic World: 7 reminders for investors (Fortune)
- With All Due Respect, Mr. Icahn (Irrelevant Investor) see also How hedge-fund geniuses got beaten by dart throwing monkeys -- again (Marketwatch)
- Scientific Retractions are on the Rise, and That May Be a Good Thing (Priceonomics)
- Building a Better Valve: A new approach to replacing narrowed heart valves (NYT) see also A Sea Change in Treating Heart Attacks: Death rate from coronary heart disease down 38 percent thanks to streamlined ER treatment (NYT)
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