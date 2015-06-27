Weekend Reads - bubbleland, human behavior, Greek stock investors, and more
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Weekend Reads - bubbleland, human behavior, Greek stock investors, and more

27 June 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • The Fear Factor Behind Stock Prices (Bloomberg Viewbut see Jeremy Grantham: Markets Headed to ‘Bubbleland,’ (MoneyBeat)
  • Housel: Investing is a great way to learn about human behavior -- and about yourself  (WSJ)
  • Here’s What Happens to Your Stock Market After Suffering a Trouncing Like Greece: If history is any guide, Greek stock investors will likely have a long wait to make their money back (Bloomberg)
  • Jurassic World: 7 reminders for investors (Fortune)
  • With All Due Respect, Mr. Icahn (Irrelevant Investorsee also How hedge-fund geniuses got beaten by dart throwing monkeys -- again (Marketwatch)
  • Scientific Retractions are on the Rise, and That May Be a Good Thing (Priceonomics)
  • Building a Better Valve: A new approach to replacing narrowed heart valves (NYTsee also A Sea Change in Treating Heart Attacks: Death rate from coronary heart disease down 38 percent thanks to streamlined ER treatment (NYT)

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#stock market, hedge funds, Greece