Social media sentiment analysis helps investors place bond bets

Sentiment analysis based on social media data can be tricky to pull off, but Capital Market Exchange is using it to provide insights on the corporate bond market to investment managers.

The ongoing civil war in eastern Ukraine provides an example of a situation that social media analytics could be applied to -- for example, by investment portfolio managers looking to evaluate risks to their corporate bond holdings in companies whose operations might be affected by the conflict.

But it also shows why social media sentiment analysis can be a difficult task for organizations to successfully pull off. There's no shortage of news organizations and commentators offering information about the,...

Read More -> Sources.