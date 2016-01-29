Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

29 January 2016, 12:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 29, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.086321.088691.089941.091061.092311.093431.0958
USD/JPY120.084120.426120.571120.768120.913121.11121.452
GBP/USD1.416351.423841.426891.431331.434381.438821.44631
USD/CHF1.011311.014611.016111.017911.019411.021211.02451
EUR/CHF1.107851.109291.109921.110731.111361.112171.11361
AUD/USD0.70370.706150.707280.70860.709730.711050.7135
USD/CAD1.391771.398751.402821.405731.40981.412711.41969
NZD/USD0.643650.646470.647720.649290.650540.652110.65493
EUR/GBP0.752620.757480.760230.762340.765090.76720.77206
EUR/JPY131.325131.547131.643131.769131.865131.991132.213
GBP/JPY170.505171.677172.153172.849173.325174.021175.193
CHF/JPY118.303118.466118.537118.629118.7118.792118.955
GBP/CHF1.436061.446461.450861.456861.461261.467261.47766
USD/SEK8.489068.516338.533478.54368.560748.570878.59814
USD/NOK8.618638.647338.665358.676038.694058.704738.73343
EUR/AUD1.524581.532191.536111.53981.543721.547411.55502
EUR/CAD1.513511.523671.529511.533831.539671.543991.55415
AUD/CAD0.991040.993530.995130.996020.997620.998511.001
AUD/JPY84.60585.08885.30885.57185.79186.05486.537
CAD/JPY84.62885.26385.52585.89886.1686.53387.168

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.