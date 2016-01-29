Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

29 January 2016, 11:31
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 29, 1:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.086711.088271.089221.089831.090781.091391.09295
USD/JPY120.483120.675120.781120.867120.973121.059121.251
GBP/USD1.429591.432211.433181.434831.43581.437451.44007
USD/CHF1.015631.017631.018391.019631.020391.021631.02363
EUR/CHF1.108041.109741.110511.111441.112211.113141.11484
AUD/USD0.705350.70750.70830.709650.710450.71180.71395
USD/CAD1.396421.399361.401141.40231.404081.405241.40818
NZD/USD0.648080.649270.649770.650460.650960.651650.65284
EUR/GBP0.755860.757710.758950.759560.76080.761410.76326
EUR/JPY131.347131.548131.67131.749131.871131.95132.151
GBP/JPY172.675173.064173.224173.453173.613173.842174.231
CHF/JPY118118.266118.426118.532118.692118.798119.064
GBP/CHF1.455931.459461.460631.462991.464161.466521.47005
USD/SEK8.498648.513658.521888.528668.536898.543678.55868
USD/NOK8.539578.595918.628618.652258.684958.708598.76493
EUR/AUD1.524781.530191.533651.53561.539061.541011.54642
EUR/CAD1.520151.52431.526941.528451.531091.53261.53675
AUD/CAD0.991470.993380.994130.995290.996040.99720.99911
AUD/JPY85.27885.53585.63185.79285.88886.04986.306
CAD/JPY85.72385.94786.04986.17186.27386.39586.619

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.