Pivot Points _ Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points _ Hourly

29 January 2016, 10:09
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 29, 12:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.085051.087221.088231.089391.09041.091561.09373
USD/JPY120.226120.503120.668120.78120.945121.057121.334
GBP/USD1.42981.433151.434631.43651.437981.439851.4432
USD/CHF1.014091.016491.018041.018891.020441.021291.02369
EUR/CHF1.105491.107781.109231.110071.111521.112361.11465
AUD/USD0.703960.707360.708860.710760.712260.714160.71756
USD/CAD1.389041.394531.397911.400021.40341.405511.411
NZD/USD0.646230.648670.649610.651110.652050.653550.65599
EUR/GBP0.752870.755580.756970.758290.759680.7610.76371
EUR/JPY130.894131.248131.439131.602131.793131.956132.31
GBP/JPY172.682173.104173.32173.526173.742173.948174.37
CHF/JPY117.916118.226118.356118.536118.666118.846119.156
GBP/CHF1.45381.458711.461541.463621.466451.468531.47344
USD/SEK8.47748.500588.515748.523768.538928.546948.57012
USD/NOK8.56198.596348.617128.630788.651568.665228.69966
EUR/AUD1.512051.52231.527671.532551.537921.54281.55305
EUR/CAD1.507991.516691.521591.525391.530291.534091.54279
AUD/CAD0.991860.99360.994570.995340.996310.997080.99882
AUD/JPY84.79885.31985.58185.8486.10286.36186.882
CAD/JPY85.3885.80986.01186.23886.4486.66787.096

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.