GBP/USD – Trend vs Extreme Sentiment

I like to say, “Trading is a much more about observation”. When I last wrote about GBP/USD, it was testing a 30-year trendline into a turn window related to the 2014 – 2015 decline. The market ‘recovered’ from this time/price support for less than two days before turning down sharply again. A market that cannot catch a bid from a deeply oversold condition against important long-term support with positive timing is clearly trying to tell us something. In the case that the downtrend in Cable remains in full force. That take was.....