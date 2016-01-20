Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

20 January 2016, 12:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 20, 2:00 pm +03:00
Hourly
Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.089621.09121.091851.092781.093431.094361.09594
USD/JPY115.886116.202116.308116.518116.624116.834117.15
GBP/USD1.412951.41521.415961.417451.418211.41971.42195
USD/CHF0.998310.999951.000771.001591.002411.003231.00487
EUR/CHF1.090951.092751.093571.094551.095371.096351.09815
AUD/USD0.682040.683750.684430.685460.686140.687170.68888
USD/CAD1.458691.461191.462241.463691.464741.466191.46869
NZD/USD0.632980.634850.635530.636720.63740.638590.64046
EUR/GBP0.766690.768730.769890.770770.771930.772810.77485
EUR/JPY126.624126.965127.079127.306127.42127.647127.988
GBP/JPY163.798164.479164.707165.16165.388165.841166.522
CHF/JPY115.629115.974116.09116.319116.435116.664117.009
GBP/CHF1.413181.416571.417831.419961.421221.423351.42674
USD/SEK8.513798.530658.538258.547518.555118.564378.58123
USD/NOK8.805158.825788.836998.846418.857628.867048.88767
EUR/AUD1.583341.588571.591471.59381.59671.599031.60426
EUR/CAD1.590771.595161.596981.599551.601371.603941.60833
AUD/CAD0.997991.000631.001611.003271.004251.005911.00855
AUD/JPY79.10879.49379.62779.87880.01280.26380.648
CAD/JPY79.09879.34579.44279.59279.68979.83980.086

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.