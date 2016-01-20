Pivot Points _ Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points _ Hourly

20 January 2016, 11:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
151

Pivot Points _ Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 20, 1:00 pm +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083661.088541.090381.093421.095261.09831.10318
USD/JPY114.548115.543116.12116.538117.115117.533118.528
GBP/USD1.404491.410421.414351.416351.420281.422281.42821
USD/CHF0.995310.998040.999721.000771.002451.00351.00623
EUR/CHF1.089471.091991.092931.094511.095451.097031.09955
AUD/USD0.677110.68120.683720.685290.687810.689380.69347
USD/CAD1.454081.459711.46181.465341.467431.470971.4766
NZD/USD0.629820.633230.635240.636640.638650.640050.64346
EUR/GBP0.760720.766250.768120.771780.773650.777310.78284
EUR/JPY126.022126.728127.1127.434127.806128.14128.846
GBP/JPY161.898163.448164.48164.998166.03166.548168.098
CHF/JPY114.823115.621116.065116.419116.863117.217118.015
GBP/CHF1.400191.40891.414651.417611.423361.426321.43503
USD/SEK8.477848.511938.534188.546028.568278.580118.6142
USD/NOK8.776788.806788.822958.836788.852958.866788.89678
EUR/AUD1.563831.579511.585431.595191.601111.610871.62655
EUR/CAD1.576521.589421.594241.602321.607141.615221.62812
AUD/CAD0.998451.001381.003031.004311.005961.007241.01017
AUD/JPY77.6778.76779.42879.86480.52580.96182.058
CAD/JPY77.63778.56879.13379.49980.06480.4381.361

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.