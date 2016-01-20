Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

20 January 2016, 08:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
146

Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 20, 10:00 am +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.092531.093991.094661.095451.096121.096911.09837
USD/JPY116.15116.433116.552116.716116.835116.999117.282
GBP/USD1.412311.413821.414691.415331.41621.416841.41835
USD/CHF0.998160.998970.99930.999781.000111.000591.0014
EUR/CHF1.093671.09451.094791.095331.095621.096161.09699
AUD/USD0.682130.683770.684590.685410.686230.687050.68869
USD/CAD1.459131.46131.462551.463471.464721.465641.46781
NZD/USD0.633940.635790.636790.637640.638640.639490.64134
EUR/GBP0.772350.773090.773370.773830.774110.774570.77531
EUR/JPY127.362127.608127.709127.854127.955128.1128.346
GBP/JPY164.335164.752164.959165.169165.376165.586166.003
CHF/JPY116.248116.481116.587116.714116.82116.947117.18
GBP/CHF1.412021.413531.414351.415041.415861.416551.41806
USD/SEK8.485388.503938.515628.522488.534178.541038.55958
USD/NOK8.778978.803578.816638.828178.841238.852778.87737
EUR/AUD1.58731.592541.595181.597781.600421.603021.60826
EUR/CAD1.595081.599161.601321.603241.60541.607321.6114
AUD/CAD1.000171.001741.002571.003311.004141.004881.00645
AUD/JPY79.22879.61779.79580.00680.18480.39580.784
CAD/JPY79.13979.43979.56379.73979.86380.03980.339

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.