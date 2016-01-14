Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

14 January 2016, 14:30
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
124

Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 14, 4:00 pm +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.079461.084751.086631.090041.091921.095331.10062
USD/JPY117.228117.498117.667117.768117.937118.038118.308
GBP/USD1.428641.434451.436911.440261.442721.446071.45188
USD/CHF0.996471.000271.002651.004071.006451.007871.01167
EUR/CHF1.09111.092771.093441.094441.095111.096111.09778
AUD/USD0.689280.691740.693340.69420.69580.696660.69912
USD/CAD1.428581.432191.433831.43581.437441.439411.44302
NZD/USD0.640380.642510.643780.644640.645910.646770.6489
EUR/GBP0.748350.752760.754440.757170.758850.761580.76599
EUR/JPY127.619127.998128.139128.377128.518128.756129.135
GBP/JPY168.09168.821169.222169.552169.953170.283171.014
CHF/JPY116.8117.038117.132117.276117.37117.514117.752
GBP/CHF1.430961.438121.442441.445281.44961.452441.4596
USD/SEK8.483098.50398.517148.524718.537958.545528.56633
USD/NOK8.741598.781578.804118.821558.844098.861538.90151
EUR/AUD1.544631.557261.561641.569891.574271.582521.59515
EUR/CAD1.544891.555171.558911.565451.569191.575731.58601
AUD/CAD0.991770.99430.995980.996830.998510.999361.00189
AUD/JPY80.84581.30181.60181.75782.05782.21382.669
CAD/JPY81.29781.64981.86282.00182.21482.35382.705

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.