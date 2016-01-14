Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

14 January 2016, 14:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
172

Pivot Points _ Daily

 

 

Last Updated: Jan 14, 4:00 pm +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.068971.077251.082411.085531.090691.093811.10209
USD/JPY116.38117.13117.389117.88118.139118.63119.38
GBP/USD1.422671.432311.436391.441951.446031.451591.46123
USD/CHF0.98830.997131.001411.005961.010241.014791.02362
EUR/CHF1.075081.083561.088721.092041.09721.100521.109
AUD/USD0.67860.688470.691920.698340.701790.708210.71808
USD/CAD1.391541.410841.422351.430141.441651.449441.46874
NZD/USD0.63760.645620.64830.653640.656320.661660.66968
EUR/GBP0.735360.743710.749240.752060.757590.760410.76876
EUR/JPY126.225127.134127.553128.043128.462128.952129.861
GBP/JPY166.473168.276168.883170.079170.686171.882173.685
CHF/JPY115.407116.295116.605117.183117.493118.071118.959
GBP/CHF1.424891.438161.443561.451431.456831.46471.47797
USD/SEK8.414778.474598.500598.534418.560418.594238.65405
USD/NOK8.61788.725248.768828.832688.876268.940129.04756
EUR/AUD1.490141.522261.542681.554381.57481.58651.61862
EUR/CAD1.489771.521121.540361.552471.571711.583821.61517
AUD/CAD0.983390.990730.993820.998071.001161.005411.01275
AUD/JPY79.07280.69881.25882.32482.88483.9585.576
CAD/JPY79.30980.86881.4582.42783.00983.98685.545

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.