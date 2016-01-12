What is the best trading system returning the most secured result?

Have you experienced a case (maybe very often) when your SL is hit and the turnover happens right in this moment? Have anyone ever thought about all the information available for the brokers you are usgin and present even in the Forex social sites, like all the statistics: current open buy, sell orders, positions taken for the different currency pairs? It is not by person but the average information for the SL and TP levels for all of us (small fish) is also available for the big money individuals. Do they/can they use that information? I bet yes :)



So I am not the one convincing people not to use a SL but whenever possible to be on the computer all the time, you don't need to put it (the SL) but rather imagine and manually close and take the lost if you believe this is the right action. Same logic apply for the TPs.