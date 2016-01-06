AUDJPY Gearing up for a 300 Pip Move?

A 300 pip target is perhaps a conservative objective, all things considered. However, the 82.10 handle is the 2015 low and is therefore sure to attract buyers if indeed we see a retest of the level in the coming sessions. What exactly has me thinking that such a move is likely, you ask? You may recall from previous posts the ascending channel that has been forming on AUDJPY since the 2015 low was carved out last August. Since its inception, I have viewed this period of consolidation as corrective following the late August 2015 selloff that saw the pair lose more than 400 pips in a single day. With yesterday’s close, the four-month price