Reliable VPS only $10 a month
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Reliable VPS only $10 a month

19 December 2015, 03:29
William Henderson
William Henderson
2
236
You must have your MT4 running all the time to receive signals. You either must leave you computer 

on or get a VPS (virtual private server: like another computer online). 

If anyone wants a good priced VPS to run multiple MT4 and EA's on and receive signals, here is one I have been using for years. Only $10 a month. 

To get it go here: Interserver . Scroll down to VPS. 

Choose Windows. 1 slice is $10. I run up to ten MT4 platforms and EA's on one slice.
 
They have been around for decades. I have been with them for 5 years with no problems

        

        

        

      

          

              
#vps